AiPrice
AiPrice
API for calculating OpenAI LLM tokens and pricing
AiPrice allows anyone using any HTTP client to calculate how much a prompt to the OpenAI API will cost and how many tokens are included. All models and types are supported and pricing is always up to date.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
AiPrice
The makers of AiPrice
About this launch
AiPrice
API for calculating OpenAI LLM tokens and pricing
AiPrice by
AiPrice
was hunted by
Avi Wolicki
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Avi Wolicki
and
Yinnon Hadad Marliss
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
AiPrice
is not rated yet. This is AiPrice's first launch.
