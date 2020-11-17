  1. Home
Aimchess

Learn chess your way with AI tools and data driven approach.

Aimchess analyzes your recent chess games and gives you easy to understand guidance on what you’re doing well and how you can improve.
Then based on your own games, we create personalized lessons to help you improve.
The way to improve in chess"I am convinced, the way one plays chess always reflects the player's personality. If something defines his character, then it will also define his way of playing." - Vladimir Kramnik. Sooner or later, every player faces an obstacle to his or her chess progress.
Anton Gora
Maker
Aimchess happened as a result for searching for ikigai.
