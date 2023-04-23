Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Aimbly Assistant
Aimbly Assistant
Meeting and data assistant
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Aimbly is the perfect solution for busy professionals who need quick and accurate generate insights into your data and to create summaries for their meetings without compromising security and privacy.
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Meetings
by
Aimbly Assistant
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse
About this launch
Aimbly Assistant
Meeting and Data Assistant
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Aimbly Assistant by
Aimbly Assistant
was hunted by
Rafael Camara
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Featured on April 23rd, 2023.
Aimbly Assistant
is not rated yet. This is Aimbly Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#322
Report