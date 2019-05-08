Aim llama is all about precision. Ready your sniper and start testing your skills by successfully targeting various objects. Collect coins & use the right cards to complete challenging levels. Become the ultimate sniper and conquer the leaderboard!
Reviews
Fun game, nice pixel art, diverse objects
Need more levels
Easy funny game, relaxing and interesting at the same time.Carina Chen has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Tepes OvidiuMaker@ovidiutepes · I make games and design stuff.
Hey Product Hunt! I'm a solo game developer based in Transylvania and I love making small, silly games for mobile devices. Here's the latest game, fresh out of the oven! Made without code.
