Aim Llama

The greatest sniper challenge, made without coding 🙅‍♂️

Aim llama is all about precision. Ready your sniper and start testing your skills by successfully targeting various objects. Collect coins & use the right cards to complete challenging levels. Become the ultimate sniper and conquer the leaderboard!
Reviews
    Pros: 

    Fun game, nice pixel art, diverse objects

    Cons: 

    Need more levels

    Easy funny game, relaxing and interesting at the same time.

Hey Product Hunt! I'm a solo game developer based in Transylvania and I love making small, silly games for mobile devices. Here's the latest game, fresh out of the oven! Made without code.
