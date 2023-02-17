Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → aifoodie.co
aifoodie.co

aifoodie.co

recipe creation and meal planner and powered by AI

Free Options
Break free from boring diets with a twist on thinking. Create recipes to meet your goals powered by AI, add them to your meal planner, and link the ingredients to your shopping cart. Creative, fast, and easy.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Cooking, Artificial Intelligence
aifoodie.co
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch! We'd love to know what you think. If you can help us with feedback (here or on the website's chatbox), if there are any new ideas or suggestions you want to to integrate will be a priority for us!"

The makers of aifoodie.co
About this launch
aifoodie.co - recipe creation and meal planner and powered by AI
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Iñaki González
in Health & Fitness, Cooking, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Iñaki González
. Featured on February 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is aifoodie.co's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#268