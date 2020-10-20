discussion
Aiera makes tools for investors, analysts, and other financial professionals. One of our core products is live event transcription, where you can easily listen to and read any earnings call (and other events) in real time as they happen. Aieracast came about when users requested easier ways to have more than one event open in parallel. Last quarter, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook all had their earnings call on the same day, at the same time. Aieracast solves exactly this kind of problem, making it painless to follow unlimited live calls at the same time, automatically highlighting important key terms, and enabling you to search across all the transcripts in parallel to identify important moments as they happen. We're here to answer any questions!
