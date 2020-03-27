Discussion
Joro Yordanov
Maker
Hey mates 👋 I hope this comment finds you well... We started a crowdsourced list of discounts and free deals that might help you and your business while the COVID-19 crisis lasts. We truly believe that in these unprecedented times, we should stay together and help each other. Even though lots of people and businesses struggle, many companies are supportive and are giving away free deals, and sacrificing their revenue. We know how hard this could be and we admire that. That is why we have collected 80+ entries so far but everyone can contribute through the "Submit Link" form (and we encourage you to do so). We got the idea last weekend and built it within a day. We decided to do it half-no-code, that's why we use AirTable, embedded in a simple-300-lines-of-code page in no time. We are open to your feedback and ideas on how to make this list even more useful, and how to reach as many people as possible. Stay safe and sane, everyone and remember—it's darkest before the dawn. Joro, Oblik Studio
