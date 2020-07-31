Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Paul Walczewski
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! 🚀 We're thrilled to share AidLayer with you! It's the easiest way to engage and guide your customers through onsite notifications, interactive tutorials and changelog widgets. All manageable from a single dashboard. During 11 years as a software developer (primarily on a frontend side) I've seen countless times when expensive developer's time had to be used to develop simple, mostly repetitive elements across apps and their landing pages - tooltips, notifications, popups, etc. Just because non-tech people (usually marketers or project managers) wanted to say something to the users. This sparked an idea in my mind - why not create a simple set of tools, which will do just that - empower non-tech/non-frontend people, to take control over their site's guidance and onsite customers engagement - which will eventually aid their customers? I've teamed up with buddy Arun and some time later - AidLayer was born! At the moment the app consist of three main tools - Tutorials, Notifications and Changelog. You can check live examples of these tools in action at our homepage - aidlayer.com. There are plenty more tools to come, but we would already love to hear your feedback :) AidLayer is free by default. If you decide to upgrade to one of the paid tiers, then for PH users we've prepared the lifetime discount code - "product_hunt_is_awesome". Please use it during the checkout to bring the price down by 40% :) We're super excited to launch to the PH community, and we'd love to hear any feedback or answer any questions you might have. Would love to hear from you either here in comments, or at support@aidlayer.com. Try us out at https://aidlayer.com!
Upvote (1)Share