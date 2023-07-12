Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Aidchat
Aidchat
24*7 Customer Support with AI Chat
Visit
Upvote 5
30% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Aidchat is an AI chatbot platform, that you can train on your business, SOP, or product and deploy to respond to your customer's queries 24/7. Now you can Integrate Aidchat into your website in just 3 clicks with customized personality & language.
Launched in
Messaging
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Aidchat
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you so much for checking us out. Please do let us know what you think."
The makers of Aidchat
About this launch
Aidchat
24*7 Customer Support with AI Chat
4
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Aidchat by
Aidchat
was hunted by
Mrittunjoy sarkar
in
Messaging
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mrittunjoy sarkar
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Aidchat
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Aidchat 's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#59
Week rank
#156
Report