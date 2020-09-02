discussion
I really like how simple this product is. A perfect tool for business owners that want to create an eshop in minutes and without code.
I am a beginner in the field of online stores. With Aidoform, the beginnings are much easier and more enjoyable. I am very happy with the use!
@gulja_avkhadieva Thank you, Gulja for the feedback. Ease-of-use is our priority and we will do our best to keep it easy even adding more advanced functionality.
@noureddine_dhouimer_nourdh_ Thanks, Nourdh! Happy you love us!
👋 😺 Hi Product Hunters! Thanks to @alexd for the hunt! Thank you all for stopping by to check our new product - AidaForm PayPal and Stripe Order Forms. It’s a simple to use tool that has been created to help freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small business owners start selling online even without a website of their own. We made sure that anyone can create elegant, professional-looking payment and order forms with no coding skills within a few minutes. Businesses can either adjust the layout and design of an existing template or create their own from scratch using multiple form elements. You can collect payments with PayPal, Stripe, or offer your customers flexible payment options (e.g. payment by invoice, cash, etc.). You can create a Stripe account and set up accepting card payments with it on the same page in just a few clicks. To accept PayPal payments, you’ll need to have a PayPal account to get started. Do you want to offer your customers discount codes or let them subscribe to your product or service (say, “Subscribe to weekly pizza Margarita”)? No problem at all! You can do that too with AidaForm PayPal and Stripe Order Forms! AidaForm.com doesn’t collect or process any payments, nor does it store any sensitive information or charges any additional fees on PayPal and Stripe transactions. However, we integrated Google Sheets, so that users can export their orders list and analyze their business performance. We are happy to offer the ProductHunt community a 25% off discount on the first 3 months of a PRO pricing plan. Check out our website and grab your discount! Use the code SEPTEMBERHUNT. Please leave a comment below and let us know what you think about AidaForm PayPal and Stripe Order Forms. We’d really like to hear your feedback!
i love this, use it almost daily! easy to set up and it just works!
@nico_knoester Thank you, Nico! :) We are happy you like AidaForm!
