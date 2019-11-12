Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dragos Dobrean
Maker
Now you can easily track your daily nutrients intake and adjust your diet. With aical you don't have to fill unfriendly forms and search for your food in order to monitor your nutrients intake. Our artificial intelligence algorithms estimates your intake of calories, fat, carbs, proteins and fiber from a photo of your meal. All you have to do is snap a picture of your food and we'll take care of the rest. We do NOT store any of your data, our algorithms just process it, we are not using it for enhancing our services.
Upvote (2)Share
@dragos_dobrean great idea!
@dragos_dobrean For this kind of product, it wouldn't be a problem to use anonymized data to improve the app. Might want to at least add this option for the users. Not very accurate at the moment.
Fantastic! Any plans for the Android version?
Maker
@sebastian_maraloiu sure, we just test the traction with the iOS app, but Android will soon follow
Upvote (2)Share
Looks like a super promising app featuring something I personally was looking forward for a long time (SUPER exhausted of the conventional nutrition-counting apps). Congrats, can't wait to see Android version! ;)
I have to try it! Tracking nutrients intake when you're eating outside is so painful… Love the idea!
Cool idea! Does it work with octopus recipes?
Maker
@andrei_nedelcu it should, give it a try and let us know 😊