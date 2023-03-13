Products
This is the latest launch from AI2sql
See AI2sql’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
AI2sql 2.0
Ranked #16 for today
AI2sql 2.0
Converse with your data in natural language
Visit
Upvote 26
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Transform your data experience with ChatGPT-Powered AI2sql. Simplify SQL query writing with AI2sql at every stage of your data process. AI2sql enables you to effortlessly communicate with your data and master your data journey like never before.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Database
by
AI2sql
Causal for Startups
Save 10+ hours/month by putting finance on autopilot
About this launch
AI2sql
Write SQL queries with no knowledge of SQL
9
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
AI2sql 2.0 by
AI2sql
was hunted by
Mustafa Ergisi
in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Database
. Made by
Mustafa Ergisi
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
AI2sql
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on October 25th, 2021.
Upvotes
26
Comments
11
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#57
Report