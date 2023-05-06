Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ai2006
ai2006
AI powered chatty buddy through text message
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ChatGPT powered pocket companion for personalized help and entertainment via SMS! 🌈 No internet? No problem! 🌎 Perfect gift for grandparents 👵👴
Launched in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Entertainment
by
ai2006
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How can I make the service better and be more helpful to people?"
The makers of ai2006
About this launch
ai2006
🌈 AI powered chatty buddy through text message 💌
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
ai2006 by
ai2006
was hunted by
Jacob Lu
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Jacob Lu
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
ai2006
is not rated yet. This is ai2006's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report