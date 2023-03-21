This is a GPT prompt-engineering shortcut tools that has proven to be very helpful in getting started on several tasks as both a Product Manager and Maker. Currently, there are 30+ prompts available, and is planning to add more.
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I know that `AI vs Product Manager` still far from ideal. Please share your feedback, comments, and reviews with me. I will be happy to consider them while improving the product. Thank you for giving it a try!"