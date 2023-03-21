Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI vs Product Manager
AI vs Product Manager

AI vs Product Manager

GPT prompt engineering shortcut for Product Managers

Free
Embed
This is a GPT prompt-engineering shortcut tools that has proven to be very helpful in getting started on several tasks as both a Product Manager and Maker. Currently, there are 30+ prompts available, and is planning to add more.
Launched in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Maker Tools by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I know that `AI vs Product Manager` still far from ideal. Please share your feedback, comments, and reviews with me. I will be happy to consider them while improving the product. Thank you for giving it a try!"

About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
was hunted by
Razii Abraham
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Maker Tools. Made by
Razii Abraham
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is AI vs Product Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#243