Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Wavel AI
See Wavel AI’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
AI Voice Cloning by Wavel
AI Voice Cloning by Wavel
High-Quality Voice Clones with JUST 60 Seconds of Audio
Visit
Upvote 38
10% OFF on AI Plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Generate realistic high-fidelity voice clones for free by uploading 60 seconds of audio. Instantly convert text into natural-sounding speech in multiple voices & download to share as MP3 files.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
by
Wavel AI
Backtrack 2.0
Ad
Record any meeting backwards & generate AI notes.
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What do you think of Wavel AI Voice Clones?"
The makers of AI Voice Cloning by Wavel
About this launch
Wavel AI
Full Stack Voice AI Solutions For Video Localization
14
reviews
424
followers
Follow for updates
AI Voice Cloning by Wavel by
Wavel AI
was hunted by
Abhinav Yadav
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Abhinav Yadav
and
Narasimha Suda
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Wavel AI
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on March 25th, 2023.
Upvotes
38
Comments
32
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report