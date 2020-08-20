AI Voice Cloning App
Super-realistic celebs' voices made by AI
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
19 Reviews
Wassim Zoghlami
Love the tech but low key terrifying ! other then scamming and fake news what is the potential of this technology when it matures ?
Upvote (7)Share
@wassim_zoghlami2 Thank you so much for your feedback and your question. We thought about this issue from the very beginning. That's why we decided not to provide an opportunity to sound any custom text in voices of real people and instead of that make templates where users can enter only names. For custom text, we opened only parodied voices of cartoon characters. We see it as the safest way to interact with this technology.
Upvote (8)Share
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Vladimir, founder and CEO of the Parodist app. I’m very excited to share our app with you. Parodist is a text-to-speech mobile app that uses AI technology to sound personalized messages in voices of famous politicians, celebs, and tech leaders. Our early users love the opportunity to congratulate their friends with the personalized audio of Taylor Swift or prank their family members with the video of Barack Obama endorsing them for the POTUS position. Now, we have 27 voices, and we’re constantly adding new ones. It’s fun, safe, and easy to use. Just enter any name into the template and get the video or audio voiced. Please, download our app and try out it. App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id... Google Play https://play.google.com/store/ap... We’d be glad to hear your feedback and discuss any questions here. Also, you may reach out to us at hello@parodist.ai. P.S. We’re also open to any kind of b2b inquires as we have simple and fast API. We already have some business cases, such as sounding articles on the website of the popular radio station; sounding messages that come along with donations during streaming; recreation of the voice of the passed away person for the documentary, etc. For more info you may contact us at the email below. P.P.S. Dear @pollock, thanks for hunting and your support.
Upvote (7)Share
Like a magic! Love it.
@alexey_kostarev Thank you for support. We're happy that you enjoyed the app.
@chrismessina Haha, thank you! But we hope there's enough space on the market for any app 🙂
@chrismessina Also, we're open for any kind of collaboration so if the guys from Cameo are interested, we'll be glad to chat with them.
First of all, love the idea and tech. @tirskih_elisaveta I saw your previous comment you mentioned ".. according to law, if you parody someone, you don't need to ask for their permission." although it is perfectly legal to use other voices, It doesn't feel right to use someone's voice without their consent (my personal opinion) Feel like AI development should be heavily regulated by the government, at least for the generative model AI. Anyways, Congrats on the launch 👍
@vignestion Thank you so much for your feedback! Sure, we understand your concerns. Ethical questions are very important for us too that's why we didn't add any jokes that could have been offensive somehow to our characters. We tried to keep our templates funny and kind. If you want to learn more about the lagal part, here's the where you may find more info https://parodist.ai/legal_explan.... If you have any other thoughts or questions, feel free to share with us 🙂