Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
AI Video Avatar
Ranked #19 for today
AI Video Avatar
Create your own AI-generated videoa
Visit
Upvote 6
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Avatar AI is the first app to let you create your own AI-generated video with Stable Diffusion.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
by
Video AI
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Video AI
Create your own AI-generated videoa
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
AI Video Avatar by
Video AI
was hunted by
Simba
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Simba
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Video AI
is not rated yet. This is Video AI's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#66
Report