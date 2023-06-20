Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ai To Cards
Ai To Cards
Create Anki flashcards from text using AI
AI To Cards is a simple tool which converts any piece of text into flashcards. These flashcards can be exported and practiced with in any repetition system like Anki.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
Ai To Cards
Behavio
About this launch
Ai To Cards
Create Anki flashcards from text using AI
0
reviews
6
followers
Ai To Cards by
Ai To Cards
was hunted by
Yanis
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yanis
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
Ai To Cards
is not rated yet. This is Ai To Cards's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
