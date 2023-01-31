Products
Home
→
Product
→
AI Text Classifier by OpenAI
Ranked #6 for today
AI Text Classifier by OpenAI
New AI classifier for indicating AI-written text
Visit
Upvote 195
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The AI Text Classifier is a fine-tuned GPT model that predicts how likely it is that a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT. This classifier is available as a tool to spark discussions on AI literacy.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
AI Text Classifier by OpenAI
About this launch
AI Text Classifier by OpenAI
New AI classifier for indicating AI-written text
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
AI Text Classifier by OpenAI by
AI Text Classifier by OpenAI
was hunted by
Usama
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Sam Altman
. Featured on February 1st, 2023.
AI Text Classifier by OpenAI
is not rated yet. This is AI Text Classifier by OpenAI's first launch.
Upvotes
195
Comments
13
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#25
Report