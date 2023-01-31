Products
This is the latest launch from OpenAI
See OpenAI’s 15 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AI Text Classifier
AI Text Classifier
New AI classifier for indicating AI-written text
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The AI Text Classifier is a fine-tuned GPT model that predicts how likely it is that a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT. This classifier is available as a tool to spark discussions on AI literacy.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
OpenAI
About this launch
OpenAI
GPT-3 access without the wait
154
reviews
3.6K
followers
Follow for updates
AI Text Classifier by
OpenAI
was hunted by
Usama
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Sam Altman
. Featured on February 1st, 2023.
OpenAI
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 154 users. It first launched on December 11th, 2015.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#108
Report