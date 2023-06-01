Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from MakeStories
See MakeStories’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AI Story Creator
AI Story Creator
Craft, Create, Publish: Your Story, AI's Simplicity
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Unleash your creativity with MakeStories AI Story Builder. Just provide a URL or topic, and our AI generates the slides. Add your media, hit publish, and watch your story come to life in minutes!
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
by
MakeStories
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
MakeStories
The only google web story building platform you will ever need
24
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
AI Story Creator by
MakeStories
was hunted by
Pratik Ghela
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Pratik Ghela
,
Dipak Raghuwansi
,
Chintan Palan
and
Pratik Ghadge
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
MakeStories
is rated
5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on March 2nd, 2019.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report