This is the latest launch from MakeStories
AI Story Creator

AI Story Creator

Craft, Create, Publish: Your Story, AI's Simplicity

Free
Embed
Unleash your creativity with MakeStories AI Story Builder. Just provide a URL or topic, and our AI generates the slides. Add your media, hit publish, and watch your story come to life in minutes!
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
 by
MakeStories
About this launch
MakeStories
The only google web story building platform you will ever need
AI Story Creator by
MakeStories
was hunted by
Pratik Ghela
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video. Made by
Pratik Ghela
,
Dipak Raghuwansi
,
Chintan Palan
and
Pratik Ghadge
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
MakeStories
is rated 5/5 by 24 users. It first launched on March 2nd, 2019.
