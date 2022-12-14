Products
Home
→
Product
→
AI Spirit Animal
Ranked #11 for today
AI Spirit Animal
a modern-day Tamagotchi for your browser
🐶 a modern-day tamagotchi for your browser! 😮 as you browse the web, your spirit animal will explain how it’s feeling based on what you’re reading 🫂 you can also optionally follow your friends’ spirits animals and see how they’re feeling!
Launched in
Social Network
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Toys
by
AI Spirit Animal
PartnerStack
Ad
Build and scale your affiliate channel with purpose.
About this launch
AI Spirit Animal
a modern-day Tamagotchi for your browser
0
reviews
8
followers
AI Spirit Animal by
AI Spirit Animal
was hunted by
apuchitnis
in
Social Network
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Toys
. Made by
apuchitnis
,
Jad Esber
,
Kevin Shay
and
Kirill Noskov
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
AI Spirit Animal
is not rated yet. This is AI Spirit Animal's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
6
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#170
