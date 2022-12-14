Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI Spirit Animal
AI Spirit Animal
Ranked #11 for today

AI Spirit Animal

a modern-day Tamagotchi for your browser

Free
🐶 a modern-day tamagotchi for your browser! 😮 as you browse the web, your spirit animal will explain how it’s feeling based on what you’re reading 🫂 you can also optionally follow your friends’ spirits animals and see how they’re feeling!
Launched in Social Network, Artificial Intelligence, Toys by
AI Spirit Animal
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
was hunted by
apuchitnis
in Social Network, Artificial Intelligence, Toys. Made by
apuchitnis
,
Jad Esber
,
Kevin Shay
and
Kirill Noskov
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
9
Comments
6
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#170