Home
→
Product
→
AI Spend
AI Spend
Avoid surprises by monitoring OpenAI costs
AI Spend offers user-friendly cost tracking with a dashboard and notifications that passively monitors your usage and costs. The analytics and charts provide insights that help you optimize your OpenAI usage and avoid billing surprises.
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
AI Spend
About this launch
AI Spend
Avoid surprises by monitoring OpenAI expenses
AI Spend by
AI Spend
was hunted by
Martijn Smit
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Martijn Smit
. Featured on June 10th, 2023.
AI Spend
is not rated yet. This is AI Spend's first launch.
