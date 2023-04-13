Products
AI Simulation by Second Nature

Practice your elevator pitch with our cool AI trainer

We're a unique highly innovative conversational training platform. Providing on-demand training for sellers through AI simulated conversations. Delivering targeted feedback, and realistic conversations that empower growth in skills & confidence.
Launched in Productivity, Sales, Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
AI Simulation by Second Nature
was hunted by
Shachar Keidar
in Productivity, Sales, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ariel Hitron
and
Alon Shalita
Featured on April 13th, 2023.
