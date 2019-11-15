AI Resume Generator

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Viktor Kirilov
Maker
Earlier this year, I released thisresumedoesnotexists.com and loved the support it received from PH. With this resume generator, I wanted to do a bit more. I see a lot of job applicants that are unsure of what a good resume in their industry looks like, and also spoke to people that found it painful to craft resumes from scratch. And, I thought what if I can make the entire resume generation process automated and allow job seekers to simply edit and use it. The idea is to lift cognitive load from non-essential parts of your resume and allow you to focus more on creativity and personalization of each of your job applications. After testing it with job seekers, I noticed that they spent as much as 65% of the total time on improving the content and customization of their applications. This was much higher compared to 5-10% of the time that they could previously spend in this area. I’ll continue to add new features and upgrades moving forward. Hope you like it! :)
Upvote (1)Share