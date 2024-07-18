Launches
AI Renamer
AI Renamer
Rename your files with AI by their contents
A Node.js CLI that uses Ollama and LM Studio models (Llava, Gemma, Llama etc.) to intelligently rename files by their contents
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
About this launch
Rename your files with AI by their contents
AI Renamer by
was hunted by
Ozgur Ozer
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ozgur Ozer
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is AI Renamer's first launch.
