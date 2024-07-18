Launches
Rename your files with AI by their contents

A Node.js CLI that uses Ollama and LM Studio models (Llava, Gemma, Llama etc.) to intelligently rename files by their contents
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Warp
Ollama
Llama 3
About this launch
was hunted by
Ozgur Ozer
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ozgur Ozer
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is AI Renamer's first launch.
