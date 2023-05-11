Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI Quiz Maker
AI Quiz Maker

AI Quiz Maker

Convert any text into an interactive quiz in seconds.

Free Options
Embed
Make a quiz in 60 seconds, with AI. First, add content you want to make a quiz from. Next, press "Generate Quiz" and view the result! Lastly, customize the quiz to add questions, change the design and collect responses.
Launched in
Marketing
Education
No-Code
 by
AI Quiz Maker
About this launch
AI Quiz Maker
0
reviews
13
followers
AI Quiz Maker by
AI Quiz Maker
was hunted by
Dominic Whyte
in Marketing, Education, No-Code. Made by
Dominic Whyte
and
Antony Toron
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-