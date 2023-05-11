Products
AI Quiz Maker
AI Quiz Maker
Convert any text into an interactive quiz in seconds.
Make a quiz in 60 seconds, with AI. First, add content you want to make a quiz from. Next, press "Generate Quiz" and view the result! Lastly, customize the quiz to add questions, change the design and collect responses.
Launched in
Marketing
Education
No-Code
by
AI Quiz Maker
About this launch
0
reviews
13
followers
AI Quiz Maker by
AI Quiz Maker
was hunted by
Dominic Whyte
in
Marketing
,
Education
,
No-Code
. Made by
Dominic Whyte
and
Antony Toron
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
AI Quiz Maker
is not rated yet. This is AI Quiz Maker's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
