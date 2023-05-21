Products
AI Product Manager for Engineers

Transforming engineers into all-round innovators

Jottery is an AI tool empowering engineers with efficient communication, market research, and project planning. It streamlines product development, fostering all-round innovators.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
was hunted by Simba
Simba
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by Simba.
Simba
Featured on May 22nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is AI Product Manager for Engineers's first launch.
