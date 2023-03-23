Products
AI-Powered Canvas by TurnUs

Free and useful canvas & prompts to kickstart your idea

Head start any design project or startup idea with our FREE in-house tools! The first batch includes business & lean model canvas, empathy map, problem definition canvas, together with supporting AI prompts for each document. Oh, did we mention it's free?
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, Marketing
Ai-Powered Canvas by TurnUs
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We'd love to hear your thoughts about our prompts. You can reply to this email directly or reach out to our co-founders, Oskar and Jarek, on LinkedIn. Let us know which ideas you stress-tested and if you found the canvas helpful!"

The makers of AI-Powered Canvas by TurnUs
About this launch
AI-Powered Canvas by TurnUs by
Ai-Powered Canvas by TurnUs
was hunted by
Oskar Bogusz
in Design Tools, Productivity, Marketing. Made by
Oskar Bogusz
and
Jarek Kowalczyk
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
