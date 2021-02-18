  1. Home
AI Picture Restorer

Remove scratches, sharpen colors, and enhance faces with AI

Restore and repair pictures with AI. Hotpot builds on the latest research to automatically remove scratches, sharpen colors, and enhance faces, transforming damaged photos into cherished memories. Repair both color photos and black & white images for free.
Clarence Hu
Maker
Founder, Hotpot.ai
Hi Product Hunters! We're excited to launch AI Picture Restoration. This service is free and automatically removes scratches, sharpens colors, and enhances faces. The deep learning model repairs both color pictures and black & white ones. We built on top of extraordinary open-source research from the Microsoft team led by Ziyu Wan and Bo Zhang. Our changes included performance, quality, and image enhancements that render the academic model more fit for production use. While AI cannot match professionals, we have seen many people use this to restore damaged photos and revive cherished memories. The main adopters are consumers who can't afford professionally restored family pictures. In a surprising twist, professionals also use Hotpot to accelerate their workflow and serve more clients. If you repair photos with Hotpot, please share them here. Attach the before/after versions and the background story if you're interested in others writing about you. We're also launching our AI Picture Colorizer soon. Sign up here if interested: https://www.producthunt.com/my/u...
Julia Gnedin
nice idea
@julia_gnedina Thanks Julia! Did you get a chance to try it yet?
