Patient Intake Forms, enhanced with conversational AI-power

Conversational Patient Intakes take over nurses' tasks by asking patients coherent, dynamic-contextualized questions to extract all the relevant information for Doctors to make better decisions.
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Medical
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
twilio
ChatGPT by OpenAI
Langchain
About this launch
was hunted by
Federico Ruiz
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence, Medical. Made by
Federico Ruiz
,
Martin Oppenheimer
,
Javier Lempert
and
Alan Brande
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
AI Patient Intake
is not rated yet. This is AI Patient Intake's first launch.
