  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Ai Pal
Ai Pal
Ranked #16 for today

Ai Pal

The most intelligent contact on your WhatApp

Free Options
Ai Pal is specifically designed for WhatsApp users. Bringing GPT3 powers to your phone. Add AiPal as your contact and get help with anything from trip planning, life hacks, crafting witty messages and more. Its the Fastest and Most Intelligent Pal you ever had
Launched in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Bots
Ai Pal
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking out our launch. We would appreciate you feedback on current implementation and ideas for features that can be provided in future. For starters we are thinking of adding below features: 1) Being able to connect with email to read and write responses. 2) Incorporating multimodal inputs, such as images and audio, to make it more inclusive. 2) Feed real-time information to the bot like Forex Rates, Crypto, Hotels and Flight Prices. 3) Being able to create workflows and task with Apps like Google Calendar etc."

The makers of Ai Pal
About this launch
Ai Pal - The most intelligent contact on your WhatApp!
0
reviews
29
followers
was hunted by
Usama
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Usama
,
Ahsan
and
Muhammad Ahmad
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Ai Pal's first launch.
