AI Mint
This project lets you generate beautiful images using stable diffusion via text and mint them as gasless NFTs on polygon chain.
Artificial Intelligence
Web3
About this launch
AI Mint
AI creativity meets web3
AI Mint by
AI Mint
was hunted by
Ahzam Khan
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Web3
. Made by
Ahzam Khan
and
Aayush Gupta
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
AI Mint
is not rated yet. This is AI Mint's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
8
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#53
