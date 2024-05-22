Launches
AI Menti Builder
AI Menti Builder
AI generated polls, surveys and quizzes
Instantly create interactive sessions that engage your meeting or classroom. Turn agendas into a first draft of a productive workshop, lecture, survey or quiz, making it faster to create participation and active contributions.
Launched in
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
School
by
Mentimeter
About this launch
Mentimeter
Interactive presentation software
AI Menti Builder by
Mentimeter
was hunted by
Jacob Gustin
in
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
School
. Made by
Jacob Gustin
,
Johnny Warström
and
Stephanie Flodman
. Featured on May 27th, 2024.
Mentimeter
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on June 13th, 2014.
