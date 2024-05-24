Launches
AI Manga Translator
AI Manga Translator
Translate raw comics & manga with one click
AI Manga Translator lets you translate your favorite comics or scans into multiple languages easily and quickly. Our products can be translated while maintaining the structure of the original image.
Launched in
Languages
Comics & Graphic Novels
Artificial Intelligence
AI Manga Translator
About this launch
AI Manga Translator
Translate Raw Comics & Manga With One Click
AI Manga Translator by
AI Manga Translator
was hunted by
Sagasu777
in
Languages
,
Comics & Graphic Novels
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sagasu777
. Featured on May 24th, 2024.
AI Manga Translator
is not rated yet. This is AI Manga Translator's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#93
