This is the latest launch from Squire AI
See Squire AI’s previous launch →
Home
Product
AI Linter
AI Linter
Customize your code review with natural language
Anything you want to enforce, write it down in your own words. Squire will review your code by following your specific instructions. By adding your own rules, you can standardize the way your team is coding. Set it and forget it.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Squire AI
About this launch
Squire AI
AI code reviews & PR descriptions
AI Linter by
Squire AI
was hunted by
Karl Clement
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Karl Clement
,
Saumil Patel
and
derrick persson
. Featured on November 5th, 2024.
Squire AI
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 28th, 2024.
