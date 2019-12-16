Deals
AI Index 2019 Report
AI Index 2019 Report
Introducing the AI Index 2019 Report
The AI Index Report tracks, collates, distills, and visualizes data relating to artificial intelligence. It provides unbiased data for researchers, executives, journalists, and the general public to develop intuitions about the complex field of AI.
