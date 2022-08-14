Products
AI Image Type Variations
AI Image Type Variations
I tested 50 AI image types so you don't have to
I am testing 50 different Image TYPES to see how MidJourney and Dall-E 2 react to prompt variations!
Alongside this project, you will have access to all my other research examples, so add them to your bookmark and keep an eye for updates.
Launched in
Art
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
AI Image Type Variations | Case Study
About this launch
AI Image Type Variations | Case Study
I tested 50 AI Image Types So You Don't Have To
AI Image Type Variations by
AI Image Type Variations | Case Study
was hunted by
Ian
in
Art
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ian
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
AI Image Type Variations | Case Study
is not rated yet. This is AI Image Type Variations | Case Study's first launch.
