Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AI Helper Bot
AI Helper Bot
AI Bot writes SQL statements for you in no time
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With AI Bot you can write complex SQL statements (and more) in seconds without SQL knowledge. Stop wasting time and effort and start benefiting from cutting-edge AI right at your finger tips.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
AI Helper Bot
About this launch
AI Helper Bot
AI Bot writes complex SQL (and more) for you in no time ⚡️
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
AI Helper Bot by
AI Helper Bot
was hunted by
Lasse
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lasse
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
AI Helper Bot
is not rated yet. This is AI Helper Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#87
Report