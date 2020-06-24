AI Grammar Checker for English

Discussion
Hello Hunters! Over the past year, we've been working on grammar correction algorithms. In the past few months, we have pushed our grammar checker, AI Grammar for iOS & Android, but the function was still not perfect. Previously, we released versions 0.8 and 0.9, but now, the new version is dropping. We improved error correction accuracy and added a lot of new features. It’s available on the App Store and Google Play Store. We’re very excited about the upcoming version, so we’d like to share it with you. Our AI Grammar can: - Automatically correct your grammatical errors - Includes tons of real correction data from native speakers - Provides detailed syntax analysis after the error correction - Reads the corrected sentences - And much, much more! In the future, we will consider adding OCR technology, grammar practice, and increasing grammar book learning. As you may know, grammar checkers aren’t a new type of application. We found that most of them are only good for computer use, but not great for mobile use. Thanks to our main app, HelloTalk, the largest language exchange app, we have collected a very large number of real people’s correction data. If we don’t make good use of this data to benefit everyone, isn’t it a waste? So we developed this app – AI Grammar. AI Grammar is suitable for when you chat, compose emails, and write some short text in English. Moreover, it can recognize some English slang. AI Grammar is still a growing application, constantly being improved and optimized. If you find AI Grammar interesting and useful, please contact us about the possibility of featuring AI Grammar in the future.
