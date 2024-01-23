Products
AI Godfathers
AI Godfathers
Become part of AI history
AI Godfathers is a time capsule of who’s playing pivotal roles to the early advancement of AI - from researchers, scientists, engineers and investors, to passionate AI users. We like to call these folks the founding “AI Godfathers.”
Artificial Intelligence
Community
AI Godfathers
About this launch
AI Godfathers
Become part of AI history
AI Godfathers by
AI Godfathers
Mubashar Iqbal
Artificial Intelligence
Community
Mubashar Iqbal
Chris
Featured on January 25th, 2024.
AI Godfathers
is not rated yet. This is AI Godfathers's first launch.
22
7
