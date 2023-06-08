Products
AI Gift Guru

AI Gift Guru

Find unique gift ideas effortlessly

AI Gift Guru keeps things simple. You punch in some details about the person you're buying for - relationship, age, interests, budget. Hit the 'Complete' button and, just like magic, you're served a list of gift ideas.
Launched in
Web App
Artificial Intelligence
Shopping
 by
AI Gift Guru
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I value your feedback. Thoughts on personalized gift ideas/reminders? Any ideas for improvements or additions? Open to suggestions on features, pricing, branding, and more. Please share your insights!"

About this launch
was hunted by
Austin Gross
in Web App, Artificial Intelligence, Shopping. Made by
Austin Gross
. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
AI Gift Guru
is not rated yet. This is AI Gift Guru's first launch.
