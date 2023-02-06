Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
AI for Sheets by Cargo
Ranked #9 for today
AI for Sheets by Cargo
The OpenAI add on for sales and marketers
Visit
Upvote 47
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Supercharge your Spreadsheets with AI
⚡⚙️ Automate hours of work in seconds
🙌 30+ ready-to-use templates made by the community
✅ Write your own prompt and run it on your entire spreadsheet in a matter of seconds
Launched in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
AI for Sheets by Cargo
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
AI for Sheets by Cargo
The openAI addon for sales and marketers
0
reviews
48
followers
Follow for updates
AI for Sheets by Cargo by
AI for Sheets by Cargo
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Auree Aubert
,
Antoine Prudhomme
and
Maxence de villepion
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
AI for Sheets by Cargo
is not rated yet. This is AI for Sheets by Cargo's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
17
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#31
Report