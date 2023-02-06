Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AI Food Robot
AI Food Robot
Food pictures and recipes generated by A.I.
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AI Food Robot uses Stable Diffusion models and LLMs to curate a list of dishes and recipes.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
,
Lifestyle
by
AI Food Robot
About this launch
AI Food Robot
Food pictures and recipes generated by A.I.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
AI Food Robot by
AI Food Robot
was hunted by
Pontus Aurdal
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Pontus Aurdal
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
AI Food Robot
is not rated yet. This is AI Food Robot's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#248
Report