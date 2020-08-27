discussion
Markus Rummel
MakerFounder of AI Endurance
Hello Product Hunters! What is the ‘right’ way for endurance athletes to train to reach their goals? The optimal type of training is different for different individuals: for example, every athlete needs different amounts of rest and the effectiveness of intervals varies between individuals. Wouldn’t it be great to know: if I do X I will get out Y? When should I rest and when should I train? HOW IT WORKS ⚙️ This is exactly what AI Endurance does: Based on your exercise data our AI algorithm finds the optimal training for you individually. WHAT IT DOES 🏅⬅️🏃♀️🚴🏊♂️ Our favourite features of AI Endurance’s personalized training plan are: Workout instructions: Detailed workout instructions are available upon clicking a workout in the calendar. These include all necessary instructions you need in order to complete a workout. Recovery: You’re informed on a daily basis if you’re ready to perform a workout today or if it would be more beneficial to your overall fitness to rest. Performance Prediction: A graph shows how your predicted performance is going to evolve if you follow the training plan and how ‘on-track’ you are in following the optimal plan proposed by the AI algorithm. A COVID-19 inspired ‘Maintenance Mode’: Maintain your current fitness now that races and events are few and far between. HOW WELL DOES IT WORK 📈 The predictions of our AI algorithm are validated with over 2000 athletes and we at AI Endurance have used the training plan ourselves to optimally get in great shape with half the training time it would usually take. MORE TO COME 🚨 We are working on even more cool features to optimize your training and ultimately make it more fun and motivating. We’d love to hear your feedback, so please share your thoughts with us! Try it out FREE, it only takes a couple of minutes to register! Cheers, Markus
