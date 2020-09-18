discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ignacio Castro
MakerFounder & CEO - Get Hackers
The AI Ecosystem Canvas is the first product our company, Get Hackers, is launching and it is a key element from our growth strategy, as we are looking to learn as much as we can from the markets we are targeting. This is also a tool and framework that we are offering to anyone interested in giving back to their communities and supporting the growth of the AI ecosystem in their region. The concept of Ecosystem Canvas is not new and we are actually partnering with the Founder Institute (https://fi.co/) which is the organization that has taken this tool and applied it around the world in more than 70 regions (at the city or country level) and counting. The full list can be found here in this link: https://fi.co/startup-resources. Using this foundation and fundamentals, we are trying to address a similar problem that we identified where the evolution and adoption of new technologies, like Artificial Intelligence, basically needs a community to build the capacities and synergies in geographic regions to take full advantage of the opportunity these innovations present. Fragmented ecosystems provide little visibility to the community of the resources available to help them achieve their goals and create value for the region. This characteristic also allows for existing gaps to be kept hidden to nobody’s fault, but with the impact of not having the critical elements to foster a vibrant and growing ecosystem.
UpvoteShare
Great job Get Hackers team!
UpvoteShare