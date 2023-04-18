Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI Detector - Text Validator
AI Detector - Text Validator

AI Detector - Text Validator

Verified ChatGPT, GPT3.5, GPT4 text detector

Free Options
Embed
AI-generated text is more and more prominent in our lives. While can help us a lot, Google, Facebook and others have started detecting AI-generated content and downgrading it's rankings. Easily detect whether a text is gonna be flagged or not with AI Detector.
Launched in Writing, Artificial Intelligence by
AI Detector - Text Validator
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking my product. When deciding the monetisation model I went with 'credits', but I was also thinking of adding a subscription option that would be useful for the heavy users. What do you think? Any ideas? Thanks :)"

AI Detector - Text Validator
The makers of AI Detector - Text Validator
About this launch
AI Detector - Text Validator
AI Detector - Text ValidatorVerified ChatGPT, GPT3.5, GPT4 text detector
0
reviews
3
followers
AI Detector - Text Validator by
AI Detector - Text Validator
was hunted by
Aram Miquel Mateu
in Writing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Aram Miquel Mateu
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
AI Detector - Text Validator
is not rated yet. This is AI Detector - Text Validator's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-