Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI Commit
AI Commit

AI Commit

CLI tool that generates commit messages using OpenAI

Free
Embed
Powered by the latest model of OpenAI, this powerful tool generates descriptive commit messages for you, allowing you to focus on what you do best: coding.
Launched in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub by
AI Commit
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
AI Commit
AI CommitCLI tool that generates commit messages using OpenAI
0
reviews
3
followers
AI Commit by
AI Commit
was hunted by
Văn Được Nguyễn
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Văn Được Nguyễn
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
AI Commit
is not rated yet. This is AI Commit's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#249