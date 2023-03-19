Products
Home
→
Product
→
AI Colors
AI Colors
Generate unique colour palettes from a text prompt
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Using Open AI's GPT-3.5 model to generate beautiful and unique color palettes from text prompts. Also, Explore, edit, and visualize palettes created by other designers.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Web Design
by
AI Colors
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I welcome any feedback or criticism for future versions."
The makers of AI Colors
About this launch
AI Colors
Generate unique colour palettes from a text prompt.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
AI Colors by
AI Colors
was hunted by
puneet sandhu
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Web Design
. Made by
puneet sandhu
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
AI Colors
is not rated yet. This is AI Colors's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#17
Report