AI Canvas
AI Canvas
Multiplayer image generation canvas
Stats
AI Canvas is a multiplayer product for image generation, where you can create images with AI and collaborate with others in real time. Imagine Figma meets Midjourney and DALL–E.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Kive
About this launch
Kive
The AI powered asset platform for creatives
1
review
60
followers
Follow for updates
AI Canvas by
Kive
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Olof Lindh
,
Amanda Svärdgren
,
Lamin Sonko
,
Jessica from Kive
,
Marcus Bergholm
,
Daniel Swenson
,
Martin Agnälv
,
Alexander Lööf
,
Mårten Strömberg
,
Glenn
and
Joel Baudin
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Kive
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 19th, 2020.
Upvotes
54
Comments
17
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#55
